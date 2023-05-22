All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
UK temperatures set to spike this week - Met Office
Martin Lewis’s ‘monumental’ warning on energy prices and bills
Niall Horan announced new tour - how to get tickets and dates
Major Madeleine McCann update: police gather at remote reservoir
Supermarket recalls popular snack as it could contain deadly pesticide
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby replaced on This Morning

Four arrested after man stabbed in Yorkshire pub car park brawl as police appeal for baby shower attendees

Four people were arrested after a man was stabbed in a pub car park brawl on Saturday, police said.

By Daniel Sheridan
Published 22nd May 2023, 17:32 BST
Updated 22nd May 2023, 17:35 BST

Detectives investigating reported violent disorder at a pub in Dinnington, Rotherham, have issued an appeal for information.

Police were called to The Gallows pub on Hangsman Lane, Laughton Common, at around 7.40pm on Saturday May 20 after a number of people reported a large group fighting in the car park.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Upon arrival, officers found a number of people had been injured, including one man in his 40s who suffered stab wounds that are not life-threatening.

Most Popular
Police were called to The Gallows pub on Hangsman Lane, Laughton Common, at around 7.40pm on Saturday May 20 after a number of people reported a large group fighting in the car park.Police were called to The Gallows pub on Hangsman Lane, Laughton Common, at around 7.40pm on Saturday May 20 after a number of people reported a large group fighting in the car park.
Police were called to The Gallows pub on Hangsman Lane, Laughton Common, at around 7.40pm on Saturday May 20 after a number of people reported a large group fighting in the car park.

Four men have been arrested in connection with the incident and have been bailed pending further enquiries, police said.

It is understood that there was a baby shower taking place at the pub at the time the disorder broke out, so officers are keen to hear from anyone who was present who may hold information about those involved.

Those arrested are a 30-year-old Rotherham man on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and violent disorder, a 21-year-old Doncaster man on suspicion of Section 18 assault, a 51-year-old Rotherham man on suspicion of violent disorder and a 26-year-old Doncaster man on suspicion of violent disorder.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you witnessed the disorder, or know anything that could help, call 101 quoting incident number 969 of 20 May 2023.

If you live locally, or were driving past the pub at the time, and have dashcam/CCTV footage that may be helpful, you can email it to [email protected] – quote the same incident number in the subject line.

Alternatively, if you would prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.

Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org