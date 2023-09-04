Four arrested in Yorkshire after gang with machete steal Range Rover and £20,000 from home

Four people have been arrested in Yorkshire after a gang armed with a machete raided a family home and stole a Range Rover and £20,000 in cash.

The gang struck in Worksop, Nottinghamshire, and threatened the occupants of a property with violence while children were in the house. A Range Rover and £20,000 was stolen in the raid.

South Yorkshire Police sent officers to the Dinnington, in Rotherham, after the stolen vehicle was spotted on Paterson Road. Four men - 24, 28 and two aged 26 – were arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary. The vehicle and a large amount of cash were recovered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police said: “Just before midnight on August 30, we were alerted to a Range Rover, reported to have been stolen from an address in Worksop following an aggravated burglary where the suspects threatened the home owners with a machete and violence, while their children were in the property.

Four arrests were made after a Range Rover and £20,000 in cash were stolen from a property in Worksop

“During the burglary it is also alleged that £20,000 of cash was taken. On August 30, the vehicle was sighted on Paterson Road in Dinnington and roads policing, and alongside firearms officers, were deployed to the area with a plan to intercept the vehicle.