Four arrests after two women found dead in 'unexplained' circumstances

Four people have been arrested after the ‘unexplained’ deaths of two women in Middlesbrough.

Cleveland Police were called to a property in Ajax Way in South Bank on Monday (Sep 18) following a call expressing concerns for the occupant. When officers arrived, they found the body of a woman inside the building.

The following morning, officers were called to a property on South Court, also in South Bank, where a second woman was found dead.

Two men, both aged 47, and two women aged 39 and 43 have been arrested and remain in police custody.

The deaths of two women are being treated as unexplained by Cleveland Police. (Photo credit: Peter Byrne/PA Wire)

A statement from Cleveland Police said: “Enquiries into both deaths are continuing and, at this time, police are treating the deaths as unexplained. Whilst formal identification has not yet taken place, the families of the two women have been informed.