All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Cost of living payment: Exact date £300 boost will be paid this autumn
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match

Four arrests after two women found dead in 'unexplained' circumstances

Four people have been arrested after the ‘unexplained’ deaths of two women in Middlesbrough.
Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 20th Sep 2023, 15:05 BST

Cleveland Police were called to a property in Ajax Way in South Bank on Monday (Sep 18) following a call expressing concerns for the occupant. When officers arrived, they found the body of a woman inside the building.

The following morning, officers were called to a property on South Court, also in South Bank, where a second woman was found dead.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Two men, both aged 47, and two women aged 39 and 43 have been arrested and remain in police custody.

Most Popular
The deaths of two women are being treated as unexplained by Cleveland Police. (Photo credit: Peter Byrne/PA Wire)The deaths of two women are being treated as unexplained by Cleveland Police. (Photo credit: Peter Byrne/PA Wire)
The deaths of two women are being treated as unexplained by Cleveland Police. (Photo credit: Peter Byrne/PA Wire)

A statement from Cleveland Police said: “Enquiries into both deaths are continuing and, at this time, police are treating the deaths as unexplained. Whilst formal identification has not yet taken place, the families of the two women have been informed.

"A number of officers are in and around the area conducting enquiries and providing a reassuring presence.”