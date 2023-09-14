South Yorkshire Police have confirmed that four children were injured in separate ‘family’ dog attacks on just one weekend in the county.

A 15-year-old girl mauled by an XL Bully which had previously shown signs of aggression and a toddler were among the victims.

All of the children were injured by dogs owned by their parents or another close family member.

The force’s dog officer has expressed frustration at irresponsible owners who don’t believe that dogs will hurt their children, and fail to take measures to protect them.

An XL Bully was involved in one of the attacks, injuring a 15-year-old girl

Over September 8-9, there were four serious incidents, with the youngest victim only two years old. South Yorkshire Police now receive up to 185 calls a month about out-of-control dogs.

PC Paul Jameson said: “Nationally, and within South Yorkshire, we are seeing an increase in dangerous dog incidents and the severity of the risk they pose to members of the public.

“Sadly, last weekend we have seen innocent children at the receiving end of these dogs’ violent capabilities.

“One incident, which hospitalised a 15-year-old girl, involved an XL Bully that has been reported to have allegedly showed aggression previously and has been left unreported, without intervention.

“We are not only urging parents to think about their own dogs and their children’s behaviour around them, but to also report concerns you may have around dogs in the community, especially where vulnerable people live.

“We are not here to seize family pets, but we will intervene if the dog poses a risk and work alongside the owners, with partners and charities, to ensure the dog’s behaviour is addressed, and our recommendations are followed.”

Dog safety advice

- If you do not own a dog but are planning to visit the home of someone who does, it is important to speak to your children about how they are expected to interact with the dog.

- Always supervise your dog and children, and pay attention to what is happening so you can intervene at the earliest opportunity. Encourage gentle stroking, but do not allow children to pull, grab or sit on dogs

- Do not allow children near your dog if it is eating, sleeping or with items that belong to him/her such as toys