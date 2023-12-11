Four Doncaster thieves to spend Christmas in jail after shoplifting spree

Four men will spend this Christmas in prison after shoplifting sprees in Doncaster.

Andrew Drury and Janis Slapins have been jailed for shoplifting

The four thieves were sentenced at Doncaster Magistrates' Court last week and jailed for a combined total of two years and four months.

Lee Hamshaw, Janis Slapins, Lee Turton and Andrew Drury targeted stores such as The Range, Next, Sainsbury's and HMV, on a run up to the busy festive period.

Hamshaw, of Wilberforce Road, was jailed for 36 weeks after stealing packs of women's razors and bottles of alcohol from supermarkets, with the 41-year-old caught after shoving boxes of perfume down his trousers.

Lee Hamshaw and Lee Turton have been jailed for shoplifiting

Slapins, 28, of no fixed abode, stole almost £1,000 worth of products from Next, One Stop, HMV and Boots, with boxes of chocolate, expensive jackets and DVD boxsets amassed during his stealing spree.

He was sentenced to nine months, with Lee Turton, 43, of no fixed abode, who was also jailed for 16 weeks after being detained by security staff before admitting two thefts at Savers and Sainsbury's.

Andrew Drury, 36, of Fonteyn House, Wheatley, will spend 32 weeks in prison after pleading guilty to nine thefts which saw him target One Stop and Poundland stores in the city.

The four men were recognised on CCTV for the crimes as they are known as “prolific offenders” in Doncaster.

Sergeant Steve Roberts, of Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "The Christmas period is a busy and stressful time for retail workers, and they shouldn't have to deal with the added pressure of shoplifters.

"Staff were forced to challenge these thieves in an attempt to bravely apprehend them and stop them from stealing, but this isn't something they should have to face.

"Retail crime is not a victimless crime and punishments are getting tougher, with more and more repeat offenders being given custodial sentences.”

Sgt Roberts commended the retail crime team for the city and left a message for shoplifters.