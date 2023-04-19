Four murder arrests after man dies from single gunshot wound in Yorkshire

Four people have been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with a man who was shot dead in Yorkshire.

Abdullah Hassan died after being shot on Callow Drive in Gleadless Valley, Sheffield, shortly after 1.30am on April 9. A post-mortem found he died from a single gunshot wound.

On Monday (Apr 17), South Yorkshire Police arrested three men, aged 44, 28 and 26, on suspicion of murder. A fourth man, aged 26, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. On Tuesday (Apr 18), a 27-year-old woman from Sheffield was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Two of the men, aged 44 and 26, have been bailed, while the other three remain in police custody.

Abdullah Hassan was shot dead in a gun attack in the Callow Drive area of Gleadless Valley over the Easter weekend

A statement from 25-year-old Abdullah’s family said: “The passing of our son and brother has caused our entire family a very deep sadness and hurt. He was a massive pillar in our family and it is beyond painful to lose him in such tragic circumstances.

“There is only one way to describe him. He was one of a kind, inside and out. As a family, we kindly ask that we are given time to grieve this loss and we hope that justice will be secured for him swiftly.”