Asghar Badshah was kidnapped from Mayo Road, Bradford in the early hours of November 30, 2019.

His body was recovered from the old bank, Commercial Street, Batley on December 29, 2019.

Qaisar Shah, 36, from Mayo Crescent, Bradford, has been charged with murder, conspiracy to kidnap and conspiracy to possess criminal property.

Sabbah Shahmuradi, 36,from French Wells in Woking, has been charged with murder and conspiracy to kidnap.

Sobia Syed, 37, from Henna Close, Bradford, and Zavan Syed, 60, from Mayo Road, Bradford, have been charged with conspiracy to possess criminal property.

The defendants appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court on Saturday and spoke only to confirm their names, date of birth and address.

The case was sent straight to Leeds Crown Court for hearing later this month.

Detective Chief Inspector Heather Whoriskey, who is leading West Yorkshire Police's investigation, said: “A major policing investigation has been underway into Mr Badshah’s kidnap and murder since 2019.

“We are continuing to follow a number of active lines of enquiry in what has been a long running and complex case.

“I want to reiterate that we very much are still appealing for information, and I would ask anyone who has information who has not yet come forward to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101, referencing Operation Plumeham.