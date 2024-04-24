Four ‘selfless’ members of public commended for bravery after trying to save Yorkshire dad stabbed to death

Daniel Micska, 28, was stabbed to death by cowardly Daniel Balazs who plunged a 12cm knife into his chest before fleeing the scene on August 9, 2023, in Barnsley.

As Daniel lay bleeding in the middle of Newton Street and begged for someone to call an ambulance, a band of residents rushed out to help the dad-of-two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jonathan Maw, Elaine Priestley, Gillian Austin and Michelle Dyson all came to assist Daniel as they tried to stop the bleeding and comfort him before paramedics arrived at the scene to provide first aid.

From left to right: Detective Inspector Matt Bolger, Jonathan Maw, Elaine Priestley, Gillian Austin, Michelle Dyson and Karoly Micska

Daniel was rushed to hospital but died of his injuries that same evening.

However, police said the actions of Jonathan, Elaine, Gillian and Michelle did not go unnoticed and now they have all been recognised and presented with commendations for the actions they took in the fight to try and save Daniel's life.

The commendation reads: "Immediately after the stabbing, you attended to the victim and fought to save his life. You went into a chaotic and frightening scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You did your best to try and stop the bleeding and you gave care to Daniel, who was dying from his injuries. You acted selflessly, with courage and compassion. Your actions gave comfort to Daniel's family, who know that you fought to save his life. You are commended for your actions on that night."

Jonathan, Elaine, Gillian and Michelle were presented with their commendation certificates on April 18 by Detective Chief Superintendent Becs Horsfall in a ceremony at Churchfields Police Station in Barnsley.

Daniel's brother Karoly Micska attended the ceremony to thank the four residents for their efforts that night.

In a show of gratitude, Karoly hugged Jonathan, Elaine, Gillian and Michelle and told them: "I don't know how I could ever repay you for what you have done."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after the event, DCS Horsfall said: "It was an incredibly emotional afternoon and I know everyone in that room wished the outcome of that night in August last year could have been different.

"However, I know Daniel's family found comfort from knowing a community like that one in Newton Street continues to exist.

"They desperately tried to save Daniel's life and showed great passion and courage in coming out of their homes to come to the aid of someone they didn't know and had never even met before.

"Unfortunately in these situations, our officers are confronted by people whose first reaction is to pull out their mobile phones and start taking photographs or filming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But none of these people did that. That was the furthest thought in their minds and instead, they gave it their all to fight to save this man's life and we are delighted to be able to present them with these commendations as a small token of our respect and gratitude."

Balazs, 22, of Heelis Street, Barnsley, was found guilty of murdering Daniel following a trial in February 2024.