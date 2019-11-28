Four-storey building in Ripon evacuated after fire breaks out

Emergency services have been called to a hotel in North Yorkshire after a fire broke out this morning (Thursday).

Fire fighters were called to the four-storey building on Market Place in the centre of Ripon after reports of the blaze at around 7.30am.

It's believed the building where the fire broke out is The Unicorn Hotel, which is run by J D Wetherspoons.

Market Place has been closed off, as well as part of Duck Hill, as crew members use an aerial platform to tackle the fire.

A tweet issued by North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "Ripon crew and #Huntington aerial ladder are currently tackling a chimney fire in a 4 storey commercial property in the Market Place. Duck Hill closed to allow aerial ladder to be set up."

It's understood people inside the building were evacuated, although Market Place has since re-opened.

The Yorkshire Post has attempted to make contact with the fire service and The Unicorn Hotel for more information on this breaking incident.