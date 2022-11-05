Four-year-old child taken to hospital after apparent hit and run in West Yorkshire
A four-year-old child was hit by a car in an apparent hit and run in West Yorkshire.
The crash happened on Copperfield Grove in Leeds on October 2.
It involved a black Seat Leon.
West Yorkshire Police said it is believed that the driver did not stop at the time of the crash.
The 4-year-old children was taken to hospital. They left hospital the following day.
The force has now issued a CCTV image of a man they want to identify in connection with the incident.
A WYP spokesperson said: “Extensive enquiries have been ongoing by Leeds Roads Policing Unit to identify the driver of the vehicle and they are now issuing this CCTV picture to ask the public for their assistance.
“Anyone who can help identify the male in the image is asked to contact Leeds RPU by calling 101 or using the online 101 live chat on the website quoting 13220543049.”