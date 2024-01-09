All Sections
Four Yorkshire police officers appear in court on the same day accused of sexual assaults

Four police officers who worked for two forces in Yorkshire have appeared in court on the same day charged with sexual offences.
By SWNS
Published 9th Jan 2024, 09:54 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2024, 09:54 GMT

They include a retired female detective accused of sexually assaulting a woman with a strap on sex toy.

Claudine Binns, 49, a former detective inspector with West Yorkshire Police, is charged with committing the offence of sexual offence by penetration while off-duty.

She was one of four officers – including two others from the same force - who appeared before Bradford Magistrates Court on Monday charged with sexual assault.

Simon Clarke, of West Yorkshire Police, (left) arrives at Bradford Magistrates CourtSimon Clarke, of West Yorkshire Police, (left) arrives at Bradford Magistrates Court
They included Lee Meadows, 44, a former constable with North Yorkshire Police, who is accused of intentionally touching a woman in a sexual nature without her consent. He has since retired.

Both their cases were deemed too serious to be heard by magistrates and were sent to Bradford Crown Court on February 5.

Simon Clarke, 53, a serving officer with West Yorkshire Police, also appeared before the court charged with two counts of sexual assault.

He is accused of ‘smacking’ a woman’s bottom with a lanyard at a police station and, on another occasion, kissing her arm without her consent.

Gary Cavanagh of West Yorkshire Police at Bradford Magistrates CourtGary Cavanagh of West Yorkshire Police at Bradford Magistrates Court
Gary Cavanagh, 59, also a serving officer with West Yorkshire Police, appeared charged with three counts of sexual assault, which are alleged to have taken place in a nightclub in Leeds city centre. He is accused of kissing a woman’s head and touching her back and bottom without consent.

Both men pleaded not guilty and will also appear before Bradford Crown Court on February 5.