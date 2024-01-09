Four Yorkshire police officers appear in court on the same day accused of sexual assaults

Four police officers who worked for two forces in Yorkshire have appeared in court on the same day charged with sexual offences.

They include a retired female detective accused of sexually assaulting a woman with a strap on sex toy.

Claudine Binns, 49, a former detective inspector with West Yorkshire Police, is charged with committing the offence of sexual offence by penetration while off-duty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She was one of four officers – including two others from the same force - who appeared before Bradford Magistrates Court on Monday charged with sexual assault.

Simon Clarke, of West Yorkshire Police, (left) arrives at Bradford Magistrates Court

They included Lee Meadows, 44, a former constable with North Yorkshire Police, who is accused of intentionally touching a woman in a sexual nature without her consent. He has since retired.

Both their cases were deemed too serious to be heard by magistrates and were sent to Bradford Crown Court on February 5.

Simon Clarke, 53, a serving officer with West Yorkshire Police, also appeared before the court charged with two counts of sexual assault.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is accused of ‘smacking’ a woman’s bottom with a lanyard at a police station and, on another occasion, kissing her arm without her consent.

Gary Cavanagh of West Yorkshire Police at Bradford Magistrates Court

Gary Cavanagh, 59, also a serving officer with West Yorkshire Police, appeared charged with three counts of sexual assault, which are alleged to have taken place in a nightclub in Leeds city centre. He is accused of kissing a woman’s head and touching her back and bottom without consent.