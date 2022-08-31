Fourth officer is accused of misusing South Yorkshire Police computer system

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three police constables, Charlotte Kaill, Bethany Fuller and Inderjit Bassi, were found guilty of gross misconduct at three separate hearings earlier this year, after using the system “with no legitimate policing purpose”, but the force said the cases were not linked.

PC Daniel Guest has been charged with the same offence and will face a misconduct hearing, which is due to begin on Wednesday, September 7.

The officer has been accused of misusing the system between 2013 and 2018, and if the allegation is proven he could be dismissed by the force.

Ms Kaill was sacked, following a misconduct hearing in May, and Ms Fuller was told she would have been dismissed following a hearing in June, if she had not resigned at an earlier date.

South Yorkshire Police said both officers had received training which clearly explained the secure record system, called Connect, should only ever be used for “a lawful policing purpose”.

Concerns about PC Kaill’s behaviour were raised six months after she joined the force as a student officer, in July 2019, when the Counter Corruption Unit found she had carried out a number of checks on cases involving her relative.

The force found that she had opened personal records, court warrants, witness statements, and an intelligence report. In one case, in September 2020, the officer was off-duty when she conducted a search for the alleged victim after her relative had been arrested.

In that month, officers visited her house to arrest him, even though she had previously told the force’s Vetting Unit that she did not know where he lived because they had fallen out.

Ms Fuller was found to have opened a record of a domestic abuse investigation, in which her relative had been named as the suspect, while she was at home on study leave.

It happened in September 2021, just seven months after she joined the force as a student officer.