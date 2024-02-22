Fourth person charged for criminal damage after protest at Rishi Sunak's family home in Yorkshire
Demonstrators affiliated to campaign group Greenpeace scaled the roof of Grade II-listed Kirby Sigston Manor, near Northallerton, in August 2023.
The house, in Sunak’s Richmond seat, was unoccupied at the time as the prime minister’s family were on holiday in the US.
The protest was against government plans to grant further licences for North Sea oil and gas extraction.
Initially, two women and a man were charged on Tuesday (Feb 20) and now a fourth man has been charged with criminal damage following protest activity at the Prime Minister’s home.
He is due to appear at York Magistrates’ Court, alongside the other’s charges, on Thursday, March 21, 2024.
In August 2023, Assistant Chief Constable of North Yorkshire Police stated:“ Shortly after 8 am this morning we responded swiftly to reports of protest activity at the Prime Minister's North Yorkshire address. There was no threat to the wider public throughout this incident which has now been brought to a safe conclusion.
“The Prime Minster and his family were not at the address at the time of the incident.”
