Police were called to Fix Hill Road in Sheffield on Tuesday night (Aug 2) at around 8.15pm.
Officers found a 50-year-old man critically injured, and he was later pronounced dead at the scene.
A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody.
A statement from South Yorkshire Police said: "Fox Hill Road is closed and will remain so for most of today while enquiries take place to understand the circumstances surrounding the man’s death. A post mortem has not yet taken place and the man hasnot yet been formally identified.
"The man’s family has been notified and are receiving support from specially trained officers."
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 849 of August 2, 2022.