Police were called to Fix Hill Road in Sheffield on Tuesday night (Aug 2) at around 8.15pm.

Officers found a 50-year-old man critically injured, and he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody.

Police have cordoned off part of the Fox Hill Estate in Sheffield

A statement from South Yorkshire Police said: "Fox Hill Road is closed and will remain so for most of today while enquiries take place to understand the circumstances surrounding the man’s death. A post mortem has not yet taken place and the man hasnot yet been formally identified.

"The man’s family has been notified and are receiving support from specially trained officers."