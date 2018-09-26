Fraud alert as police fire warning over spike in bogus taxman calls

Police are urging the public to be vigilant after fielding a spike in reports about fraudulent phone calls.

Today, North Yorkshire Police said that they had received more than two dozen separate calls by mid-afternoon from concerned members of the public who said they had been targeted by fraudsters claiming to be from HM Revenue & Customs.

Potential victims are being warned not to part with any money, should they be asked to do so in any such phone call.

A spokesperson for the force said: "We've taken around 25 calls today from people who've been contacted by fraudsters claiming to be from HM Revenue & Customs claiming the person owes money and if it's not paid a warrant for their arrest will be taken out.

"This is a scam - please do not part with any money."