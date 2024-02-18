Fraudster in wig and carrying handbag stole from elderly man before using card in Meadowhall
On November 16, 2023, an elderly man received a telephone call falsely informing him his bank account had been used fraudulently.
The caller informed him a man from ‘the police’ would come and collect his bank card for the ‘investigation’.
It is then reported a man collected the bank card from the victim’s property in Rotherham, South Yorkshire Police said.
The card is then believed to have been used by the same person, but wearing a long black wig and carrying a distinctive green handbag, for purchases in Leeds and Meadowhall.
The card was also used to make online bank transfers, police reported.
The victim lost a total of £22,000.
Officers investigating have now released a CCTV image of a person they would like to speak to in connection to their inquiry.
The person is believed to be aged between 20 and 40 years old, of Asian heritage and of a stocky build.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “Do you recognise this person? If you believe you can help, please get in touch online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 385 of 16 November 2023.
“You can provide information anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-org.uk”