Drug dealer Isiah Ellis has been jailed

Street dealer Isiah Ellis, aged 22, has been locked up for eight years for his offending following a trial at the city’s Crown Court.

He came to the attention of the police after he was stopped by officers in the city centre following reports of a fight on Carver Street on March 31, 2019.

He had been caught on CCTV fleeing the scene.

Although not involved in the disturbance, Ellis was found to be carrying 12 wraps of cocaine.

He was arrested and charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs in February 2020.

Several months later, a drugs warrant was executed at his home in the Westfield area of Sheffield, where police found a stash of drugs as well as a haul of weapons.

PC Sarah Morton said: “Officers recovered a significant amount of drugs from the address, including cocaine, heroin and crack cocaine.

“We also seized a fully-loaded crossbow, a machete, a sword and drug paraphernalia – it was clear that Ellis was making money from this enterprise.”

In total, Ellis, of Shortbrook Road, was charged with five offences and pleaded not guilty to each one at a hearing in February 2021.

Last week he received a seven-year prison sentence after being found guilty by a jury.

In addition to the drugs offences, he was also found guilty of driving offences committed in York, for which another year was added – bringing the total sentence to eight years.

PC Morton added: “We know drug dealing is a significant concern for our communities and I hope that this result demonstrates how committed our officers are to tackling this issue and securing results at court.

“Ellis was a shameless street dealer who had drugs and weapons stashed all over his home. It is right that he has been removed from the streets and hopefully this will send a signal to others that there are consequences and they can be significant.”