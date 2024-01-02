A fundraiser for a father who died when a car ploughed into a crowd of people as he was helping a stranger has raised over £40,000 - in just four days.

Chris Marriott, 46, was out enjoying a walk with his wife and two young sons when he stopped to provide first aid to a woman lying unconscious in the street. It is believed the woman suffered injuries after violence broke out at an engagement party following a family argument shortly after 2pm on Wednesday (Dec 27).

But as he left his family to tend to the injured victim, he was struck by a car along with the woman and several others in the Burngreave area of Sheffield. Chris was tragically pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of paramedics and hero bystanders who tried to lift the car off those trapped underneath.

The woman, who hasn't been named, was rushed to hospital where she remains with serious injuries following the crash.

Chris Marriot, insert of Chris with his wife, Bryony.

Hassan Jhangur, 23, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday (Jan 2) charged with murder and five counts of attempted murder after the incident. A trial date has been set for later this year.

Now, a fundraiser set up for Chris's wife and two children has hit £41,385 - as people from across the country continue to share their grief at his tragic passing.

Chris' family paid tribute to him following his death, describing him as a “wonderful” man who “devoted his life to helping others.”

They said: "Chris was a wonderful husband, dad, brother, uncle - and friend to many. He devoted much of his life to helping others including at Sheffield College, Jubilee Foodbank and Debt Advice, Voluntary Action Sheffield, and more recently Community Money Advice and as a trustee of MASKK (Manor and Castle After School and Kids Klubs).

"The circumstances of his death, although tragic and unfathomable to us his family, show the sort of man he was - to go to help rather than to turn away. Chris was also a man of faith who wanted others to also experience the joy he had found trusting in Jesus.

"We take comfort in these most difficult of times in our belief that he is with his Lord and Saviour, while we mourn his loss. We would urge anyone with any information to share this so that we can understand better the circumstances in which he died."

Police said they were called to College Close in Burngreave at 2.06pm on Wednesday (Dec 27) following reports that "violence and disorder" had broken out. They said during that 999 phone conversation, a car collided with a group of people on the street.