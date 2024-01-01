Further arrest after death of 19-year-old from gunshot wound in Yorkshire
Kevin Potuka, 19, died in hospital following a shooting on Tuesday December 12 in the Page Hall area of Sheffield.
A post-mortem examination concluded that Kevin died as a result of a single gunshot wound.
On New Year’s Eve, detectives have arrested a 38 year-old Sheffield woman on suspicion of assisting an offender.
She has been released on police bail pending further enquiries, police said.
The woman’s arrest brings the total number of arrests made in connection to the investigation to eight.
Six Sheffield men aged 21, 23, 24, 25, 26 and 41 have previously been arrested on suspicion of murder and have since been released on police bail.
A 20-year-old woman was arrested earlier this week for assisting an offenders and has since been released on police bail.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “We continue to seek witnesses and anyone else who may have information which could help us with our enquiries.
“You can contact us by calling 101 and quoting incident number 19 of 12 December 2023. In addition, you can pass information directly to the incident room via the Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP): https://mipp.police.uk/operation/14SY23K13-PO1
“Alternatively, we understand not everybody is comfortable talking to the police directly. Crimestoppers is an independent charity – you can contact them anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report online at crimestoppers-uk.org. We will never know who passed on the information.”