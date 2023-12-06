Three people have been charged after 19 iPhones were stolen during a raid on the Meadowhall Apple store.

Officers were called at around 5pm on Monday (December 4) to reports that 19 iPhones had been stolen from the Apple store in Meadowhall, worth around £17,000.

It was reported that a group of six offenders entered the store and grabbed the phones, before fleeing the shopping centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers attended, and working alongside Apple staff, were able to track two of the stolen phones to near to Sheffield train station.

Gang including 14-year-old suspected of raid on Meadowhall Apple store with 19 iPhones stolen

Colleagues at British Transport Police came to assist and three people were arrested at a nearby McDonalds on Farm Road, police said.

The three were also connected to an earlier incident in Exeter on December 3, in which items were also stolen from an Apple store to the value of around £10,000.

Sorinsava Rostas, 21, of no fixed abode, and Ramir Rostas, 18, also of no fixed abode, have been charged with two counts of theft and remanded before appearing in court later on Wednesday.