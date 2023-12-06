Gang including 14-year-old charged after raid on Meadowhall Apple store with 19 iPhones stolen
Officers were called at around 5pm on Monday (December 4) to reports that 19 iPhones had been stolen from the Apple store in Meadowhall, worth around £17,000.
It was reported that a group of six offenders entered the store and grabbed the phones, before fleeing the shopping centre.
Officers attended, and working alongside Apple staff, were able to track two of the stolen phones to near to Sheffield train station.
Colleagues at British Transport Police came to assist and three people were arrested at a nearby McDonalds on Farm Road, police said.
The three were also connected to an earlier incident in Exeter on December 3, in which items were also stolen from an Apple store to the value of around £10,000.
Sorinsava Rostas, 21, of no fixed abode, and Ramir Rostas, 18, also of no fixed abode, have been charged with two counts of theft and remanded before appearing in court later on Wednesday.
A 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has also been charged with two counts of left and released on bail.