Investigation launched after gang of five men armed with knife try to drag woman out of her car

It happened at about 6.25pm on Tuesday, February 8, in the Matalan car park in Harrogate Road, in Greengates.

The woman was sat inside her car, a grey ‘70’ plate Volkswagen Golf, when the gang approached her.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The gang attempted to drag her out of the car.

Police have launched an investigation after a gang of five men, armed with a knife, tried to drag a woman out of her car.

However, she managed to raise the alarm.

The men, one of whom was said to have a knife, ran off up Harrogate Road towards Bradford.

Police said one of them was described as being an Asian or mixed race male with patchy stubble, in his twenties, around 5ft 10ins tall and of stocky build.

Detective Inspector Ryan Bragg, of Bradford District CID, said: "The victim was unhurt, but was very shaken by what happened and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who may have further information that will assist this investigation, to contact us.”

Anyone with information can contact Bradford District CID on 101 or by using the options on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The crime reference is 13220072171.