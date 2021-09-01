A West Yorkshire Police chief has slammed an official report flagging concerns over incorrect Taser use

The report by the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) last week claimed that police risk “losing the trust and confidence” of the public if they do not address serious concerns over use of Tasers.

The analysis claimed the weapons, which are used by officers to temporarily incapacitate targets under extreme circumstances, were being increasingly used on under-18s and vulnerable people.

But Brian Booth, who is Chair of the West Yorkshire Police Federation, has joined criticism of the report which only looked at 101 investigations into Taser use in a five-year timescale when there were 100,000 such cases, a proportion which the National Police Federation of England and Wales deemed “insignificant”.

West Yorkshire Police Federation Chair, Brian Booth

Mr Booth added that the report did not consult Taser practitioners, leaving a “gaping hole” in its findings.

“There are 17 recommendations (in the IOPC report) and the vast majority of these being of standard practice already within West Yorkshire,” he said.

“The report does not take into account the unpredictable nature of policing situations and the fact that officers may not have all the facts in that split second prior to making a decision to use force.

“This is especially the case when we look at vulnerable adults or children. A vulnerable adult can be an individual suffering from a mental illness and presenting a substantial threat to the public, a child includes anybody up to the age of 18.

“Both these groups can (but not always) pose a significant threat to my colleagues and especially when weapons are involved.

He added: “A reliable report would have widely consulted with my colleagues and taken into account the positive outcomes that Taser has brought to policing.”

The Taser instances detailed in the IOPC review involved six children, the youngest being 14, as well as four people over the age of 60.

In the report, IOPC director general Michael Lockwood said: “We recognise that Tasers are an important tool in policing.

“However, if the concerns identified in our report are not addressed, there is a risk the police will lose the trust and confidence of the communities they serve.”