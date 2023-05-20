GB angler was killed at members-only fishing lake in Yorkshire by passing stranger who drowned him

A man who killed an angler innocently enjoying a summer evening’s fishing at a members-only lake has been detained in a secure hospital.

Father of three Kevin Hodkinson, who had represented GB as a junior angler, went missing from Oxspring Dam, a private pond in Sheffield, in June last year after other members noticed his equipment and car were still present and reported a man behaving suspiciously in the area.

Police searched the area and recovered the 50-year-old from the lake, and it was established that he had drowned.

Kieran Hayes, 33, who lived near the fishery, was spotted by officers soon after acting strangely and running past the scene with bare feet. He was arrested and charged with murder, but at Sheffield Crown Court this week found guilty of manslaughter on account of his mental state. The judge said he had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and detained him under the Mental Health Act.

The Hodkinson family initially believed that Kevin had drowned accidentally, and were shocked to find he had been killed deliberately.

Detective Chief Inspector Emma Knight of South Yorkshire Police said: “Kevin Hodkinson was a skilled fisherman and had represented his country at a sport he loved. His untimely death in such tragic circumstances has devastated his family and my thoughts are with them today following this court hearing.

“Kieran Hayes has accepted responsibility for his actions in causing the death of another and has pleaded guilty to manslaughter, which has been accepted by the court.”

In a victim impact statement to the court Kevin’s family described him as: “The best father, dad, son brother, uncle, partner, grandad, cousin, colleague and friend.

“He was a quiet, personal person with a dry witty sense of humour and was incredibly kind and caring to his family and friends. Those who knew him and were lucky enough to have him as a friend had the most loyal friend you can ever wish for.”

“We all miss him dearly and will never again see his cheeky smile, hear his voice, share new memories and laughter, or enjoy his unwavering love, support and friendship he gave us. He was caring, kind and outgoing to all who met him.”

