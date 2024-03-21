Gear4Music, which sells drum kits, guitars, string instruments and sound systems online, has its head office and distribution centre at Clifton Moor Gate in York.

Former manager Peter Greenwood, 31, and warehouse worker Jason Archer, 51, both appeared at York Magistrates Court on Thursday charged with theft by employee and possession of criminal property.

Also charged are Archer’s former wife Joanne Bowley, 51, and Greenwood’s girlfriend Krystal Starkey, 30, who are accused of possessing criminal property.

Greenwood, of Huntington in York, admitted the counts against him, which include stealing a Yamaha PA system and possessing over £5,700.

Archer, of New Earswick, denied the theft of a Yamaha PA system, Roland drum kit, Yamaha speakers and possession of £1,045.

Bowley, of Rawcliffe, denied possessing over £15,000 in criminal property, and Starkey, who lives with Greenwood, did not indicate a plea to the charge that she possessed £290.

All four will appear again at York Crown Court in April, with Greenwood only to be sentenced when a trial involving the other defendants has concluded.

Archer’s solicitor said his client denied dishonesty, saying he had not removed any items from the Gear4Music warehouse without authorisation.

Bowley’s not guilty plea was on the basis that the bank account that contained the money allegedly gained from criminal activity was controlled by her ex-husband and that she had no knowledge of it.

Both counsels described the case as ‘complicated’ and said the prosecution would rely on CCTV evidence from the distribution centre, stock takes and bank statements.

The matter was sent to the Crown court because of the large amount of money allegedly involved.