Georgia Bendelow, who was from Leeds, passed away in hospital following the collision involving a white BMW M3 and a red Seat Mii on Selby Road.

Georgia, who was a passenger in the Mii, suffered serious injuries in the collision, which occurred in Swillington Common at about 6.40pm on Wednesday August 31. The former Corpus Christi College pupil was airlifted to hospital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Georgia worked as an apprentice in human resources. Her mother Jo Murphy wrote on Facebook: “This is the most hardest thing I’ve ever had to post.

Georgia Bendelow, 18

“Last night we said our last goodbye to our beautiful daughter Georgia Mae at 22:43 on Friday 2nd September. Goodnight and god bless, you will always be my sunshine. I love you so so so much.”

Hundreds of comments were left in response from friends paying tribute to the teenager and offering support to her family.

The two others in the Seat, a 45-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man, were both seriously injured.

The driver of the BMW, a 32-year-old man from Leeds, who was arrested following the collision has been released under investigation.

The BMW had travelled from Crossgates and was heading towards Garforth at the time of the collision.