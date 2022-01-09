Girl, 12, flees two men in white van after attempted 'abduction' in Yorkshire

South Yorkshire Police are now appealing for information about the incident in Balby, Doncaster, on January 7 which saw the 12-year-old girl escape unharmed.

In a widely shared Facebook post, the mother of the girl wrote: “My 12-year-old daughter has just been walking home in Balby and has been approached by men in a white van.

"One tried to grab her but she’s managed to run away. Can people please keep their eyes open.”

Police are investigating the incident in Balby, which happened on Friday, January 7

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Police were called at around 5.45pm yesterday to reports that a 12-year-old girl had been followed by two men in a white van in Waverley Avenue, Balby.

“The girl ran off towards Church Lane and later returned to her home address where she raised the alarm.