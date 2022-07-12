Girl, 13, suffers serious brain injury after being assaulted in incident at Yorkshire school

The incident took place at Archbishop Sentamu Academy in Hull on Friday July 8.

Although police have not named her, her family have spoken to other media and confirmed her identity as Neeka Atkinson.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They say that she landed on her head after an altercation with a boy in the playground.

Police

Neeka is being treated at Hull Royal Infirmary but is awaiting transfer for specialist treatment in either Leeds or Sheffield children's hospitals.

The family told the Hull Daily Mail that Neeka's CT scan showed a blood clot and bleed on her brain.

Humberside Police said: "Investigations are continuing after a 13-year-old girl was injured in an incident at a Hull school on Friday 8 July.

"We received a call shortly after 4pm reporting that the girl had suffered a serious injury, reportedly caused by a boy who is known to her, earlier that day whilst at school.

"She was taken to a local hospital, where she has been responding to treatment and currently remains in a stable condition.

"The matter is being investigated by detectives and a number of enquiries have already been carried out to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"A teenage boy was arrested and interviewed in connection with the incident on Friday before being released on bail whilst our investigation continues.

"Anyone with information, that has not already spoken to us, is asked to call our non-emergency 101 line quoting reference 22000031945."