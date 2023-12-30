Three men who died when their 4x4 vehicle was "swept away" at a river crossing in Yorkshire have been named by police.

Scott Thomas Daddy, 28, from Hull, Leslie Forbes, 70, from the East Yorkshire area, and Kenneth Patrick Hibbins, 59, known as Patrick, from York, were found dead inside the vehicle after it became submerged in the River Esk near Glaisdale shortly before midday on Thursday.

Chris Ford, who lives nearby, said the men were part of an off-roading group when they attempted to crossed a ford on Rake Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The river, swollen by heavy rain, swept them away and carried them around 400 yards downstream, he said, where he later found the car fully submerged in water.

From L to R clockwise: Kenneth Patrick Hibbins, 59, known as Patrick, from York, Scott Thomas Daddy, 28, from Hull, and Leslie Forbes, 70, from the East Yorkshire area, have been named as one of three men who died after a 4×4 vehicle was "swept away" as it attempted to cross the River Esk near Glaisdale.

Police were at the scene on Friday where the 4x4 was removed by four other vehicles including two tractors using tethers as flowers were laid on the bank in tribute to the trio.

Mr Daddy's family said in a statement he had a "bright future" but was "taken suddenly (but too early) doing something he enjoyed".

They described him as a "loving son, brother, uncle, and boyfriend" who enjoyed 4x4s, green laning - an activity similar to off-roading - and outdoor activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Forbes was "a loving husband, father and grandfather, who will be sadly missed by his family and friends", his family said.

Mr Hibbins "will be sadly missed by all his close friends and work colleagues", his family said.

Mr Ford, a firewood salesman, was called to the scene to help recover the vehicle with his tractor, he said.

He and two others used tractors to pull the 4x4 onto the riverbank, he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said another man, who attempted to help those trapped in the car, was pulled from the river and needed medical treatment.

Mr Ford said: "There was a ford they were going over and they were swept down 400 yards.

"I went down with my tractor. There was a couple of vehicles, one parked up.

"You couldn't see the (other) vehicle. It was three feet beneath the water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I helped get it out on to the riverbank with three other tractors."