Gleadless stabbing: Boy, 14 and man stabbed and BB gun fired at house in Sheffield street

A boy, aged 14, and a man were both stabbed and a BB gun was fired at a house as violence flared in a Yorkshire street.

By Claire Lewis
Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 10:33 am

South Yorkshire Police said officers were deployed to Landseer Close, Gleadless, Sheffield, at around 11.30pm on Monday, September 19 to reports of shots fired at a property.

When crews arrived they discovered damage to a window consistent with a BB gun discharge.

Officers also found a 34-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy with injuries consistent with a stabbing.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called at around 11.30pm to reports of shots fired at an address in Landseer Close, Gleadless.

“Police attended the scene and discovered damage to a window consistent with BB gun discharge.

“A 34-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy were discovered to have suffered injuries consistent with a stabbing.

“Both were taken to hospital via ambulance. Their injuries are not believed life-threatening.”

“Enquiries are ongoing,” the force added.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 982 of September 19.