All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
3 hours ago How King Charles’ coronation route is different from Queen Elizabeth’s
1 hour ago Neighbours star gives health update after shock cancer diagnosis
1 hour ago Full list of seven government backed UNESCO bid sites announced
1 hour ago Six people dead and several injured after French Alps avalanche
1 hour ago Vodafone services down for thousands across the UK
2 hours ago Dalai Lama apology for kissing boy & asking him to 'suck his tongue'

Gleadless Valley shooting: Police name man, 25, killed in Sheffield attack

South Yorkshire Police have named a 25-year-old man killed in a shooting in Sheffield.

Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 10th Apr 2023, 13:25 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 13:25 BST

The force said: “Abdullah Hassan was found seriously injured on Callow Drive in Gleadless Valley shortly after 1.30am on Sunday 9 April. Despite the best efforts of medical professionals, Abdullah was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.”

His family has shared the following statement:-

“The passing of our son and brother has caused our entire family a very deep sadness and hurt. He was a massive pillar in our family and it is beyond painful to lose him in such tragic circumstances.

Police stockPolice stock
Police stock
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“There is only one way to describe him. He was one of a kind, inside and out.

“As a family, we kindly ask that we are given time to grieve this loss and we hope that justice will be secured for him swiftly.”

A post-mortem examination concluded that Abdullah died from a single gunshot wound and there continues to be a police presence in and around Callow Drive as the investigation into his death progresses.