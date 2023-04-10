South Yorkshire Police have named a 25-year-old man killed in a shooting in Sheffield.

The force said: “Abdullah Hassan was found seriously injured on Callow Drive in Gleadless Valley shortly after 1.30am on Sunday 9 April. Despite the best efforts of medical professionals, Abdullah was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.”

His family has shared the following statement:-

“The passing of our son and brother has caused our entire family a very deep sadness and hurt. He was a massive pillar in our family and it is beyond painful to lose him in such tragic circumstances.

“There is only one way to describe him. He was one of a kind, inside and out.

“As a family, we kindly ask that we are given time to grieve this loss and we hope that justice will be secured for him swiftly.”