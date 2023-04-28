A convicted murderer who killed his partner on Christmas Day could be in Yorkshire, police have said.

Officers from Staffordshire Police are hunting Glenn Wathall from Burton-on-Trent, who has been recalled to prison.

The 65-year-old was convicted in 1999 after beating his partner to death in a Christmas Day attack. He was sentenced to life behind bars and eventually released.

All Staffordshire Police have said is that he is “wanted for recall to prison”.

A page on the Crimestoppers website reveals that in February 2015 Wathall was reported to have breached bail conditions, making him eligible for recall to prison.

A Staffordshire Polce spokesman said: “We are appealing to the public to get in touch if they have seen, or have any information, over the whereabouts of Glenn Wathall from Burton-on-Trent.

“The 65-year-old is wanted for recall to prison. He also has connections in Doncaster and Sheffield.”

