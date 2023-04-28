All Sections
Glenn Wathall: Convicted murderer who killed his partner on Christmas Day could be in Yorkshire

A convicted murderer who killed his partner on Christmas Day could be in Yorkshire, police have said.

Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis
Published 28th Apr 2023, 15:53 BST

Officers from Staffordshire Police are hunting Glenn Wathall from Burton-on-Trent, who has been recalled to prison.

The 65-year-old was convicted in 1999 after beating his partner to death in a Christmas Day attack. He was sentenced to life behind bars and eventually released.

All Staffordshire Police have said is that he is “wanted for recall to prison”.

Glenn Wathall
Glenn Wathall

A page on the Crimestoppers website reveals that in February 2015 Wathall was reported to have breached bail conditions, making him eligible for recall to prison.

A Staffordshire Polce spokesman said: “We are appealing to the public to get in touch if they have seen, or have any information, over the whereabouts of Glenn Wathall from Burton-on-Trent.

“The 65-year-old is wanted for recall to prison. He also has connections in Doncaster and Sheffield.”

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Staffordshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.