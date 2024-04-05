Goole axe attack: Woman critically ill and man, 56, charged with attempted murder after she is attacked with an axe in Yorkshire town
Humberside Police said: “A 56-year-old man has been charged after a woman was seriously assaulted on Boothferry Road in Goole earlier this week.
"Anthony McDonald of Ascot Avenue, Cantley, Doncaster has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a bladed article. He appeared at Hull Magistrates Court this morning, Friday 5 April, where he was remanded into custody.
"We were called shortly after 5.25pm on Wednesday 3 April with reports that a man had allegedly assaulted a woman with what was believed to be an axe.
"Emergency services attended and the woman was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that are thought to be potentially life-threatening, where she currently remains in a critical condition.”