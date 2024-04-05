Humberside Police said: “A 56-year-old man has been charged after a woman was seriously assaulted on Boothferry Road in Goole earlier this week.

"Anthony McDonald of Ascot Avenue, Cantley, Doncaster has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a bladed article. He appeared at Hull Magistrates Court this morning, Friday 5 April, where he was remanded into custody.

"We were called shortly after 5.25pm on Wednesday 3 April with reports that a man had allegedly assaulted a woman with what was believed to be an axe.