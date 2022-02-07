Goole incident: Police now say 'no offence committed' after woman reported sexual assault on riverbank

The attack was described as 'nasty' and officers were searching the Old Goole area on Sunday for two men thought to have been involved.

However the investigation has now been closed.

A police statement issued on Monday read: "In the early hours of Sunday we received reports that a woman was assaulted on Swinefleet Road, Goole.

The police cordon at the scene (photo: Sean Stewart)

"Over the last 48 hours we have increased our presence in the area to offer reassurance to local residents, should they have any questions or concerns, and to gather evidence.

"Our officers have completed door to door enquiries and spoken to a number of people in the area. In addition, our crime scene investigators were in attendance and extensive CCTV enquiries were made.