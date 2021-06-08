Government to unveil new laws to combat puppy smuggling, minister confirms

Victoria Prentis said the Government will be acting “very, very shortly” after a rise in animal welfare cases as a result of greater demand for pets during the Covid pandemic.

“When the new legislation is introduced, it will reduce the number of dogs, cats and ferrets that can be moved under the pet travel rules, in order to prevent unscrupulous traders from exploiting those rules,” she said.

“As we all know, there have been loopholes in the rules, and we do not want to encourage the importation of animals that are heavily pregnant because we make a rule reducing the age limit on puppies.

“It is really important that we draft this new legislation very carefully, in conjunction with those who work on the ground, so that we can make laws that are enforceable.”

The Minister added: “Pets imported illegally are often in poor health, having been brought up under poor welfare conditions and subject to horrific abuses. There are many reasons for making sure that we get this absolutely right.