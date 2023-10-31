Gracie Spinks: Two lives lost after horse rider was fatally stalked, inquest told

A young woman is believed to have been fatally stabbed by a former colleague after he became obsessed with her, despite stalking concerns being raised with police, an inquest jury has heard.

Gracie Spinks, 23, died on June 18 2021 from 10 stab wounds believed to have been inflicted by 35-year-old Michael Sellars, six months after she refused to pursue a romantic relationship with him.

Sellars was found dead 150 yards away later that morning with a note saying he “could not deal with all her lies”.

A coroner said that was one of “various pieces of evidence” Sellars had killed Ms Spinks then taken his own life.

Gracie Spinks

Ms Spinks had reported Sellars, who lived in Sheffield, to their employer and the police over stalking concerns in the months before their deaths after he refused to accept her decision and he was given “words of advice” by officers.

But they took no action when a bag of weapons was found near where Ms Spinks’s horse was stabled in Duckmanton, Derbyshire, which included a note saying “Do not lie”, just over a month before their deaths.

Resuming the inquest at Chesterfield Coroner’s Court yesterday, Coroner Matthew Kewley said: “Gracie left home early to go and see her horse in the field.

“Just after 8am, a number of other people arrived at the field and Gracie was found on the ground and a man was seen running away.

“It was initially thought she may have been attacked by a horse.

“At about 8.13am the emergency services were called. Paramedics went to the field. The emergency services did the best they could to save Gracie. Sadly they were unable to do so.

“While the emergency services were attending to Gracie, a knife was found near where she was discovered.

“Soon a possible link was made with Michael Sellars. At around 11am, Michael Sellars was also found and he was deceased.

“It appeared Michael Sellars had taken his own life and a suicide note was recovered.”

Ms Spinks, an avid rider, was said to have died from a stab wound to the neck after suffering “catastrophic” bleeding.