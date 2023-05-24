A jogger has been left with serious injuries after being hit by a van on a road near Skipton this morning.

North Yorkshire Police said: “We are appealing for witnesses, dashcam footage and information about a road traffic collision that occurred on the B6265 Grassington Road, near the junction of Brackenley Road, just outside Skipton.

"It happened at around 7am on this morning (Wednesday 24 May 2023) and involved a white coloured Transit Connect van with chevron markings on the back and a 50 year-old man who was out running.

"The man was taken to hospital by ambulance with serious, life changing injuries.

The crash happened near the Craven Heifer pub, between Skipton and Cracoe

"The stretch of road was closed whilst officers investigated the scene and cleared the road.

"Officers are now appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who recalls seeing the van or the pedestrian prior to the collision, to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation.

"In particular, officers are appealing for anybody who may have dashcam footage of, or around the time, of the incident.

"If you can help, please email [email protected], or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Emma Wallace.