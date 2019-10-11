Great-grandfather's heartwarming message to Yorkshire Post readers who have 'restored his faith' in humanity after evil scam

A great-grandfather has "thanked Yorkshire Post readers from the bottom of his heart" for restoring his faith in humanity after he was the target of an evil scam.

John Thompson, 91, lost nearly £15,000 of his life-savings to criminals who tricked him into transferring his money, claiming they were from the security department at his bank.

The former police officer and firefighter decided to share his story in a bid to make others aware and stop people falling victim to the same scam.

After reporting on his story, The Yorkshire Post launched a Just Giving fundraising page on Wednesday evening to try and raise money for Mr Thompson and his wife Pat.

In a little over 24 hours, thanks to the generosity of readers, more than £15,000 was raised.

Yorkshire Post Editor James Mitchinson and Crime Correspondent Lucy Leeson visited Mr and Mrs Thompson at their home on Friday morning to tell them the good news -they had their life-savings back.

Mr Thompson said: "I am just so overwhelmed by everyone's generosity.

"Pat and I cried this morning when we found out what had happened.

"I am just totally amazed and I cannot thank everyone enough.

"I had saved the money to give to my grandchildren to help them put down a deposit for a house and now I will be able to do this again."

After learning he had been conned out of his hard-working money, Mr Thompson wrote to Nationwide only to be told the money could not be returned as he had carried out the transactions himself.

The stress and worry since has caused Mr Thompson lose over a stone in weight.

Mrs Thompson said: "We just can't believe it. It is so generous that people we don't even know have parted with their own money to help us. It really does restore your faith in humanity and we cannot thank people enough.

"We would also like to say a huge thank you to The Yorkshire Post for creating the Just Giving fundraising page, it really is the best newspaper."

Mr Thompson added: "I only told my story to make people aware and stop this happening to someone else.

"I never expected to get my money back at all.

"If I have stopped just one person from being conned like I was, it will all be worth it."