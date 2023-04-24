All Sections
Great Horton Road, Bradford: Police confirm man in his 20s died in crash and three others arrested

A crash on a major Bradford road in the early hours of this morning was fatal, police have confirmed.

Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 24th Apr 2023, 11:04 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 11:04 BST

West Yorkshire Police said: “The collision happened on the A647 Great Horton Road close to the junction with Dracup Road at about 1.30am today (Monday) when a Volkswagen Golf struck street furniture and an unattended parked vehicle as it travelled towards Queensbury.

"A man in his twenties who was in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Three men aged 29, 30 and 31 have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Police stockPolice stock
"Road closures remain in place between Horton Industrial Park and Havelock Street this morning as enquiries continue into the collision.

"The Major Road Collision Enquiry Team is investigating the collision and is appealing for anyone with footage that may assist, or who saw the vehicle immediately prior to the collision, to contact them on 101 or by using the 101LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.”

The log reference is 79 of 24 April.