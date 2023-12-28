A 63-year-old man has died in hospital after a hit and run in Yorkshire.

Mohammed Sadiq, from Bradford, was struck by a VW Golf which did not stop on Great Horton Road on December 13, and passed away from his injuries on the 27th.

West Yorkshire Police said: “He was a pedestrian when he was involved in a fail to stop collision with a black VW Golf on Great Horton Road at 12.27 on 13 December.

"A 25 year old man was arrested at a local police station a short while after the collision. He’s since been bailed pending further enquiries.

"Officers are continuing to appeal for anyone who saw the collision or saw the vehicle prior to the collision or after the collision to come forward or anyone who may have dash cam footage.”