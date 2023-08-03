An anti-oil demonstration at Rishi Sunak’s constituency home in Yorkshire has concluded with four people being arrested.

Sunak’s family home in his Richmond seat is Kirby Sigston Manor, in the village of the same name near Northallerton. Earlier today (Thursday), Greenpeace activists scaled the roof of the listed Georgian property, swathed it in black cloth and protested about the decision to grant further North Sea oil extraction licences.

The prime minister, his wife and their two daughters are believed to be on holiday in the US.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North Yorkshire Police said: “A protest at the Prime Minister’s residence at Kirby Sigston has now concluded. North Yorkshire Police was made aware at 08:06am (03 August 2023) this morning of a number of protesters climbing onto the roof of the Prime Minister's home in Kirby Sigston.

Greenpeace activists are led away by police after they climbed on the roof of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's house in Richmond, North Yorkshire and covered it in black fabric in protest at his backing for expansion of North Sea oil and gas drilling. Picture date: Thursday August 3, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS Sunak. Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

"A large cordon was put in place and specialist police liaison officers were used to bring the protesters down from the roof of the property shortly before 1pm.

"Four people, two men and two women, have been arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage and public nuisance. They currently remain in police custody.

“The Prime Minster and his family were not at the address at the time of the incident.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a media release, Greenpeace confirmed that their members spent five hours at the address and used ladders and climbing ropes to scale the building. They ‘decided’ to come down during discussions with the police.

Greenpeace's Phil Evans said: “Our activists have come down, having delivered their message to the Prime Minister who’s holidaying 5,000 miles away. It’s time for Sunak to decide which side he is on - Big Oil’s profits or our future on a habitable planet?

“By ignoring the stark warnings of his own advisors, energy experts and the UN, and committing to a climate-wrecking drilling frenzy in the North Sea, the Prime Minister is pouring fuel on the wildfires, floods and unprecedented heat waves that are ruining lives and livelihoods right around the world. The buck stops with him, and he must take sole responsibility for the devastation he is unleashing."

The group were aware of the Sunak family’s absence before beginning the demonstration and no damage was caused to the property.