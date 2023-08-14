A driver who had taken drugs and drunk alcohol before hitting a killing a cyclist on a Yorkshire road and fleeing the scene has been jailed for 13 years.

Gregg Marsh, 24, was heading home from a friend’s house in Goldthorpe to his own home in Ackworth, near Pontefract, when he collided with Shaun Parkin-Coates as the 54-year-old cycled home from a shift at a Next distribution centre.

After the crash on the A638 Doncaster Road at South Elmsall in December 2019, Marsh drove his damaged Ford Fiesta for another five miles and was eventually arrested in bed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court today (Monday August 14) after being found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving. He was also banned from driving for 11 years and six months. Marsh had gone on trial because he denied the offences.

Jailed driver Gregg Marsh

West Yorkshire Police have now released footage of Mr Parkin-Coates leaving the warehouse, showing that he was wearing reflective clothing and that he had lights on his bike.

Marsh blew two positive alcohol breathalyser tests at the police station, while blood samples showed he was over the limit for THC, the constituent of cannabis, and the metabolite of cocaine.

Detective Sergeant Paul Lightowler, of the Major Collision Enquiry Team, said: “Shaun was making his way home from work, with just a few days to go before Christmas, when one man’s selfish and reckless actions took away his future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was wearing reflective clothing and had lights on his bike and backpack and had taken all sensible precautions that we would expect a cyclist to take when travelling at night.

“Marsh could have accepted responsibility for what he did on the night but instead chose to drive away. He again had the opportunity to accept responsibility for his actions at court but has not done so. Instead, he has maintained that he did not see Shaun and that there were no lights on his bike, a claim at odds with CCTV and eyewitness accounts.

“Before the collision, Marsh had been seen driving erratically and, on his arrest, had alcohol, cocaine and cannabis in his system. His behaviour and manner of driving that night was dangerous and sadly has ultimately resulted in Shaun’s death.