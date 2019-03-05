Grieving mother must wait to see her son's killer sentenced after crash in Leeds

A grieving mother who flew over from the USA to see the driver who killed her son sentenced will have to wait until next week after the case was adjourned this morning (Tuesday.)

Venezuelan man Marco Sevilla, 38, suffered head and chest injuries back in November 2017 when he was hit by a Vauxhall Vectra on Queens Road.

Mr Servilla was taken to Leeds General Infirmary in a critical condition following the collision, but died four days later.

Zafraan Hussain, 37, of Lingwood Road, Bradford, has already admitted causing Mr Sevilla’s death by careless driving and his case was listed for a sentence hearing at Bradford Crown Court today.

But the Recorder of Bradford Judge Jonathan Durham Hall QC had to adjourn the hearing until next Tuesday so the defence could be provided with an accident collision report and CCTV footage.

The prosecution allege that Hussain was doing 48mph in the Vectra prior to the collision on a road which has a speed limit of 30mph.

But Hussain’s barrister Andrew Dallas said his client didn’t believe he was going that fast and he wanted time for a defence expert to assess the evidence.

The judge agreed to the short adjournment until next week saying he was “troubled” by the fact that the defence didn’t have the fundamental information to consider the calculations of speed.

Hussain had his bail extended until next Tuesday.

