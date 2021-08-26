Grieving Yorkshire mum shares heartbreaking photo taken at grave of murdered son

Emma Hamilton at her son Kavan's grave

Emma Hamilton posted a photo on social media to mark the third anniversary of the murder of her beloved son, Kavan Brissett.

The heartbreaking image shows the mum-of-three kissing Kavan’s headstone.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Her 21-year-old son was knifed in his chest on a car park in Upperthorpe on August 14, 2018 and died in hospital four days later.

Kavan Brissett was stabbed to death in Sheffield three years ago

Three years on, nobody has yet been charged with his murder.

Ahmed Farrah, 32, is believed to hold vital information about the knife attack and has been circulated as ‘wanted’ by South Yorkshire Police but has evaded arrest since the stabbing.

Farrah was captured on CCTV at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital on the same night that Kavan was stabbed.

He returned to hospital the following day but then went to ground.

He was treated for facial injuries believed to have been sustained in the same incident in which Kavan was stabbed.

Despite a £5,000 Crimestoppers reward for information leading to Farrah’s arrest, he has not yet been traced.

He was seen in Cardiff after he went on the run, but details of any other possible sightings have not been released by South Yorkshire Police.

Kavan’s mum said there has been ‘no justice’ for her son and suggested people who may have information have not yet come forward.

In a Facebook post accompanying her photograph, Emma said: “Knowing people seen what happened, it was right outside their homes, living rooms, kitchens. It’s all out sight, out mind, not one of yours.

“Reality is people don’t care, they’re not living my nightmare, it’s not happened to them, they carry on with life whereas mine’s stood still, will do forever. Just no justice.”

South Yorkshire Police said: “Our Major Crime Unit continues to appeal for information about the murder of Sheffield man, Kavan Brissett, three years on from his death.

“Our thoughts are with Kavan’s family as they mark another year without him.

“We are continually reviewing Kavan’s death and any new lines of enquiry that may come to our attention. When new information or intelligence is received by the force, resources are allocated accordingly to ensure opportunities to progress the investigation are explored.

“Kavan was stabbed in the chest during an altercation near to Langsett Walk, Sheffield, on 14 August 2018. He died four days later as a result of his injuries.

“We are still seeking information about the whereabouts of Ahmed Farrah, who is wanted in connection with Kavan’s death, and urge anyone who has even the smallest piece of information to contact us.

“If you have heard from him or know where he might be, think of Kavan’s family, and contact us today.”

Anyone with information on where Farah might be, or about Kavan’s murder, should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 827 of August 14, 2018.