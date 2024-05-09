Grimethorpe: 'Explosives' incident in Yorkshire pit village 'not related to terrorism' but drugs and firearms arrests made
A large number of people living near the property on Brierley Road in Grimethorpe, near Barnsley, were evacuated from around 130 homes after the Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal experts were called to remove suspicious items.
South Yorkshire Police confirmed that a couple, aged 58 and 57, had been arrested, and in a further update on Thursday, added that the woman had been detained on Class A drugs offences.
They also clarified that the incident is not connected to terrorism.
The statement read: “Our officers remain in Grimethorpe today as residents continue to return home following yesterday's incident on Brierley Road.
"A number of suspicious items, which were discovered as our officers supported a Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit warrant yesterday morning, were removed from the property and the area has been made safe by colleagues from the army's EOD team.
"We continue to work closely with our partners in the local area and are there to help and chat to anyone who has concerns. A small cordon surrounding three properties on Brierley Road still remains in place and is suspected to last for a further 24 hours while officers conduct searches.
"A 57-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of offences under the Firearms Act yesterday, they still remain in police custody at this time. Overnight the woman was further arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.”
Assistant Chief Constable David Hartley said: "We are now in a position to confirm that this is a non-terrorism related incident. We will continue to work closely with colleagues from the YHROCU to assist their ongoing investigation.
"I would like to again express my gratitude and thanks to the local residents for their continued understanding and support. This would have been a distressing and disruptive incident for everyone affected. We want to reassure the community that your safety is, and always will be, our priority."