Grimethorpe incident: Yorkshire couple in their 50s charged with importing firearms, drugs supply and setting a man trap
Around 130 people were evacuated from their homes earlier this week when suspicious items were discovered at the property on Brierley Road, and army bomb disposal experts were called in.
A joint statement released by South Yorkshire Police and the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit said:- “Two people have been charged following an investigation by the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit into transportation of firearms into the UK.
"Ian Claughton, 58, and Lesley Claughton, 57, both of Brierley Road, have been charged with bringing a realistic firearm into the UK, two counts of possession with intent to supply class B drugs, possession of a firearm and being concerned with production of class B drugs.
"Ian Claughton has also been charged with setting a man trap with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm. They have both been remanded in custody and are due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates Court today (Friday 10 May).
Ian Claughton is listed on Companies House as an auto electrician and the director of a property company.
Detective Chief Inspector Al Burns, from the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit, said: “First of all I would like to express my gratitude to our partners at South Yorkshire Police and the NCA, but most importantly the community in Grimethorpe whose patience and support was greatly appreciated whilst we conducted our enquiries.
“Both people involved have now been charged with serious offences and will be appearing at court today. Our investigation will remain ongoing.