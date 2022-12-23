Police did not give details about the victim’s age, but a woman has confirmed locally that it was her four-year-old daughter.
Humberside Police said: “Three people are currently in our custody after we received reports of an attempted abduction in Grimsby involving a van on Thursday 22 December.
"Officers were immediately dispatched to the area and three men were arrested shortly afterwards. All three remain in our custody overnight whilst our enquiries continue. The vehicle involved has also been recovered by police.”
Detective Inspector Ian Potter said: “I know how concerning reports of this nature can be, so I would like to reassure the public that we now have three men in our custody in relation to this incident. We have also seized the van we believe the suspects used.“I would also like to thank the public for their assistance so far, but would urge people not to take matters into their own hands as this could hinder our investigation. There is no wider threat to the public.
“Anyone who believes they have information that could assist with our enquiries is asked to call 101, quoting log 269 of 22 December.”