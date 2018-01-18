Grimsby murder detectives make second arrest as officers search for dumped jacket

Detectives investigating the murder of a Grimsby man have made a second arrest in connection with the death.

Humberside Police said earlier that they had arrested a 44-year-old man on suspicion of murdering Tony Richardson.

Mr Richardson, 45, was attacked outside the Halifax Bank in Old Market Place on Monday afternoon and died later in hospital.

Now a 36-year-old local woman has been arrested on suspicion of incitement to murder.

An appeal has also been issued to help find a jacket connected to the ongoing investigation.

The jacket is believed to have been discarded in the Worcester Avenue / Winchester Avenue area of the town since Tuesday afternoon.

It is described as a ‘dirty’ light grey Lyle and Scott hooded jacket.

Detective Chief Inspector Stewart Miller said: “I want to re-iterate that the attack on Tony was an isolated incident targeted towards him and not the wider community. We continue to have a community police presence in the town centre to offer reassurance to the residents and businesses locally.

“We are very grateful to the public for their assistance thus far and would encourage them to continue to provide us with any information that could be relevant to Tony’s death.”

Anyone with information about Mr Richardson's death or the whereabouts of the jacket can call the incident room on 01472 290204 or 101, quoting log 372 of 15/01/18.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.