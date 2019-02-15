Group arrested over suspicion of dealing in Hull after drugs were hidden in Kinder egg

Have your say

Humberside Police have arrested a group of people from Manchester for drugs offences in Hull.

The undercover officers made the arrests, on suspicion of possessing controlled drugs with intent to supply, after officers witnessed an alleged drug deal that was underway in the street on St. Augustine’s Avenue.

Two men were found to have over fifty £10 deals of crack and heroin hidden in a Kinder egg as well as £700 in cash. The men were arrested by officers.

A property on Prince’s Road was later searched in connection with this where a shoebox full of cannabis bush was found. A man and woman were arrested at the address.

All the drugs were seized, added a police spokesperson.