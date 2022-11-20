Guiseley AFC have appealed for the public’s help to identify a fan suspected of urinating in a player’s water bottle in a club statement released today.

The West Yorkshire club were playing away at Warrington Town in the FA Trophy on Saturday when fans filmed a man appearing to urinate in a water bottle which he then swapped for the one goalkeeper Tony Thompson kept behind his net. The former Rotherham United player was then sent off for confronting the offender and squirting the liquid at him. The man is then believed to have been ejected from the ground.

On Sunday Guiseley AFC released a statement that read: “We have requested match and CCTV footage from Warrington Town so we can investigate the incident involving a spectator entering the field of play and swapping Tony Thompson’s drinks bottle in the second half of the fixture.

“We are aware of a video circulating on social media which shows an individual swapping the bottles in the goal area, and that the replaced bottle allegedly contained urine. We unreservedly condemn this disgraceful action.

“Guiseley AFC is a family friendly football club with a core of regular and committed travelling supporters. Unfortunately we do not have any information as to the identity of this individual. We urge anyone able to help in identifying them to email [email protected]

“This information will be used in our investigation alongside the match footage.

“We deplore the actions of the individual(s) concerned and we will work alongside Warrington Town and the police to identify them. If the individual(s) involved can be identified they will receive life bans from attending Guiseley AFC fixtures.

“No further comment will be made at this point.”

Guiseley AFC play Halifax Town in a previous fixture

Thompson later commented on social media that the incident had led to him ‘falling out of love’ with the game, and had also put his health at risk.

The 27-year-old was a Rotherham United youth trainee and was part of the senior squad between 2012 and 2015, though he made no appearances.