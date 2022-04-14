Halifax man to appear at crown court into death of elderly couple in their 90's after fatal car crash

A man is due to face trial accused of killing an elderly couple in their 90s by driving dangerously.

By News Reporter
Thursday, 14th April 2022, 9:15 am
Updated Thursday, 14th April 2022, 10:28 am

Uzain Isa, 23, is charged with causing the death of Eric Walsh, 93, and his wife Marion, 90.

The couple's Skoda Octavia collided with a Kia Rio in Cleckheaton, in February 2019 as they returned from their weekly shopping trip and cafe visit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Isa, of Harvest Court, Halifax, appeared before magistrates last Thursday charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

Marion and Eric Walsh from Halifax who died in a car crash near Clifton.

Read More

Read More
Row over toilets at Calderdale school - parents say pupils forced to choose betw...

He was given unconditional bail and is due to appear before Leeds Crown Court on May 5.

Mr and Mrs Walsh' neighbour, former Calderdale Mayor Graham Carr-Reason said at the time: "He was a good driver. He knew a lot about cars, I think he had a role in the Army.

"It is quite devastating. They were devoted to each other.

"The only good thing to come this, if one can say that, is that they went together.

They have gone too soon but no time is a good time.

* Support your Halifax Courier by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe